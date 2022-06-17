The Canberra Times

Moving on from MMMbop: why the Hanson brothers are going solo, together

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The band is embarking on a 20-country tour later this year. Picture: Jonathan Weiner

Hanson - arguably a synonym in popular culture for band of brothers - took one of the biggest leaps of faith in their career ahead of their 30th anniversary. They deconstructed the group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.