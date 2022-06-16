The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Doctors push for permanent gynaecological cancer surgery unit in Canberra

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Dodd has ovarian cancer and has been forced to travel to Sydney for surgery. Picture: Karleen Minney

Doctors have expressed fears that Canberrans suffering from gynaecological cancers could face "potentially compromised" care unless the government urgently commits funding to a permanent surgical unit for gynaecological oncology in the nation's capital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.