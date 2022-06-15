The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

The Australian Greens must decide what kind of party they want to become

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the Greens, only leader Adam Bandt is widely known. That's about to change. Picture: Getty Images

The Greens had an excellent federal election. They achieved a national swing, won House of Representative seats, and boosted their numbers in the Senate to create a virtual Labor-Green majority (an absolute majority if new independent ACT senator David Pocock is included).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.