Times Past: June 16, 1994

Results of a national survey were released on this day in 1994, revealing that claims girls performed better than boys academically were not true. The subjects examined in the study were English, maths, economics, geography and chemistry, and it was found that boys outperformed the girls in all subjects except English.
While boys performed better, they were over-represented in all the subjects, including English, as there were gender imbalances in enrolments.
The boys and girls of Ginninderra High School were given the opportunity to discuss issues regarding gender awareness, and many took the opportunity to say they found the discussion of gender equity in schools focused too much on the problems of girls and not enough on the issues facing the "post-modern boy".
A group of students from Years 9 and 10 said they thought boys were having a worse time than girls in many areas. Paul Bissett, 15, said that "equal rights" had gone too far. "Every year we have a women's day assembly but we never seem to have a men's day assembly," he said.
Another boy, Ben Naughton, agreed: "When we do have something special it's aimed at the girls."
Not everyone was of this opinion though. Nadine Brohan, 16, said "it would be much easier" being a boy at school.
