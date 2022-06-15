The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 16, 1994

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 15 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 16, 1994

Results of a national survey were released on this day in 1994, revealing that claims girls performed better than boys academically were not true. The subjects examined in the study were English, maths, economics, geography and chemistry, and it was found that boys outperformed the girls in all subjects except English.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.