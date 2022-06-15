Industry leaders have slammed a decision to increase the minimum wage saying additional wage expenses will pass onto customers, rather than offer relief for cost of living pressures.
Low paid workers are set to gain an extra $40 per week, after the Fair Work Commission lifted the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent, in line with inflation, and handed down a 4.6 per cent modern award increase.
Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt said increased wage costs would add pressure to small family owned businesses, as rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages hit home.
"As the whole community faces cost of living issues, local Canberra businesses are struggling to manage rapidly rising costs," he said.
"While some businesses have rebounded strongly in 2022, the reality is that many sectors continue to struggle and don't have the resources to absorb a major wage increase. Many small businesses were severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are only just recovering.
"Businesses have done what they can to avoid passing price increases on to consumers. But with already thin margins, a significant wage increase will leave many with no choice but to pass on costs."
Meanwhile, the ACT Council of Social Service, who represents community organisations in Canberra, has welcomed the decision.
Chief executive Dr Emma Campbell said social services organisations in Canberra had seen increasing numbers of people in full-time or part-time employment seeking support to pay rent.
"People on the lowest incomes have been struggling to cover the basic living costs, we've seen over the last five years in the ACT cost of living significantly increase, often ahead of the national rate," she said.
"This is the minimum that's needed to allow people on low incomes to survive. It's particularly important that people on the lowest incomes have significant increases to their salaries because they spend a much larger proportion of their incomes on the basics, and it's the basics that are rising in cost the most quickly.
"The increase to award wages will massively impact the community sector, our workers are some of the lowest paid in the ACT so this is a welcome increase to their salaries, the salaries of workers who've been on the frontline of responding to COVID-19."
However, she argued it was important for a funding increase to cover the higher salaries. The council has written to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr urging him to increase the indexation for community sector organisations.
Speaking on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in support of the increase, which was a major point of discussion the in the lead up to the federal election.
"The truth is that many of those people who are on the minimum wage are the heroes who worked through the pandemic. These workers deserve more than our thanks, they deserve a pay rise and today they've got it," he said.
However, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which pushed for a three per cent wage increase, predicts a 5.2 per cent rise will create an additional $7.9 billion in costs to the Australian economy over the year ahead.
Chief executive Andrew McKellar said it represents a significant risk to the economy and would feed into the inflation rate, tipped to hit six per cent by the end of the year.
"That will be a very considerable burden that those businesses will either have to take for the bottom line or pass on to their customers," he said.
"It comes at a time when inflation is emerging as one of the most urgent challenges facing the Australian economy. If we are to address that, if we are to remain competitive, then clearly, this is not a decision that will help in those circumstances."
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
