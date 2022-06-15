The Canberra Raiders' patience has been rewarded with an NRLW licence. But now the hard work begins.
Raiders director Katrina Fanning said they were already in talks with a couple of candidates to be their inaugural head coach, with the plan to have a female coach when they enter the NRLW in 2023.
The Raiders were announced as one of four expansion clubs on Wednesday, along with the North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.
Fanning said the decision to focus on growing women's rugby league in the region first before applying for an NRLW licence had paid off.
The Katrina Fanning Shield, named after the woman who was part of the first Australian Jillaroos team, has expanded to nine teams this year.
Fanning said while they would look to sign some top-quality marquee players, the focus would be on developing as much local talent as possible to play in the NRLW side.
"For the Raiders they were pretty deliberate to not go in the first round because there was lots of things they wanted to do to strengthen the local comp and the [Under 19s] Tarsha Gale Cup and those sort of things so it's just good to see that patience rewarded," Fanning said.
"The support from the ACT government, [and] businesses when they heard we were putting in a bid saying, 'Let us know once you're successful we want to be part of the sponsorship group'.
"Even talking to some of the players about what they potentially means, both girls that are here, but girls that have had to leave the region - not just Canberra, but the South Coast and the Riverina - to get their opportunities who would've just loved to have been that much closer to home."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said it was an exciting moment to add an NRLW team in the 40th anniversary of the men's addition to the NSWRL back in 1982.
Now the hard work will begin to sign coaches, staff and players as they prepare to be part of next year's competition.
"It's very exciting. We celebrated our 40th year this year for the men's team and it's amazing to be the pioneers of the very first women's team," Furner said.
"It's exciting starting anything new. It'll be an exciting opportunity for girls in this region and country area to be in the inaugural team."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
