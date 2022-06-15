The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders on hunt for female NRLW coach

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:04am, first published 2:30am
Raiders director Katrina Fanning has been instrumental in the club's successful bid for an NRLW team. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Raiders are on the hunt for a female coach to lead their new NRLW team, which would see them join the Gold Coast Titans as the only teams with a woman at the helm.

