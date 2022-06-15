The RBA is right to increase interest rates

First, suggesting that Australia's high inflation is driven solely by the supply side is an inaccurate reading of the data. Year-on-year, government consumption is up 8.3 per cent. Household consumption is up 4 per cent. Government capital expenditure is up 5.3 per cent. Private capital expenditure is up 2.7 per cent, with much more in the pipeline. Domestic demand on the whole is up 5.3 per cent. House prices are 25 per cent higher than they were prior to the pandemic, and the RBA's business liaison program points to an upcoming lift in wages growth.