The campaign may be over, and any doubt of his victory in the past, now Senator David Pocock is wasting no time as he begins the process of setting up his office and attending what's known as "pollie school".
On Wednesday morning, the Zimbabwe-born former Wallabies captain and Labor Finance Minister Katy Gallagher were formally declared ACT senators by Australian electoral officer for the ACT, David Molnar.
Advertisement
Nearly six months after announcing his independent run, Senator Pocock can now begin the parliamentary induction process where he gets to learn about the protocols and practices of the Senate.
His base salary as a first-term senator will be $217,060 after the Remuneration Tribunal lifted wages for senior public officials and parliamentarians by 2.75 per cent on Tuesday.
Senator Gallagher did not attend the declaration as the Albanese government's first regional cabinet meeting was taking place in Gladstone, Queensland.
The independent was unable to begin negotiations for his staffing size, office space or other essential steps towards beginning his big agenda for his three-year term in the Senate until the declaration.
Senator Pocock's victory was confirmed Tuesday with the release of the preferences data, 24 hours ahead of the declaration on Wednesday.
The priority restoration of territory rights remains the top of his agenda, he confirmed after his victory was clear.
READ MORE:
"I'm committed to ensuring that it is prioritised," the Senator told The Canberra Times. "I think a big part of it is actually working with the other representatives from the ACT to work out what is the most efficient way to actually get this done.
"At the end of the day, you want to be pragmatic and actually back whatever way is going to see it done well and done as soon as possible."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.