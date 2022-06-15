The campaign is over, and any doubt of his victory in the past, now Senator David Pocock is wasting no time as he begins the process of setting up his office and attending what's known as "pollie school".
On Wednesday morning, the Zimbabwe-born former Wallabies captain and Labor Finance Minister Katy Gallagher were formally declared ACT senators by Australian electoral officer for the ACT, David Molnar.
The electoral commission also completed the count for South Australia's senators, confirming new faces in the upper house, including Liberal Andrew McLachlan.
High profile independent parliamentarian Rex Patrick was not successful in his re-election bid and will instead be replaced Liberal Kerrynne Liddle.
Centre Alliance senator Stirling Griff was also unsuccessful and will be replaced by the Greens Barbara Pocock, not a relation of the other new Senator Pocock.
The independent Senator Pocock was unable to begin negotiations for his staffing size, office space or other essential steps towards beginning his big agenda for his three-year term in the Senate until the declaration on Wednesday.
Senator Gallagher did not attend the AEC declaration as the Albanese government's first regional cabinet meeting was taking place in Gladstone, Queensland.
Nearly six months after announcing his independent run, Senator Pocock can now begin the parliamentary induction process where he gets to learn about the protocols and practices of the Senate from the officials who keep Parliament House running.
Senator School, as it is known in the upper house, is a full week of training in the week prior to the first sitting week of the new parliament on July 26.
The class of 2022 will be different from previous inductions. All newly elected MPs will have the option of signing up for parliamentary workplace training recommended by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.
The Jenkins review, commissioned after national outcry following the report of an alleged rape inside a government minister's office, found one in three workers in Parliament House have experienced sexual harassment.
Senator Pocock says he will sign up for the voluntary training for MPs.
"You've got people coming from all different walks of life, who certainly haven't necessarily been employers in the past," he said.
"[It's an opportunity to get] up to speed on what is what are your responsibilities? What is best practice? How do you actually have a good workplace?"
He took possession of the keys to his initial electorate office, Zed Seseja's previous office space in Gungahlin, and an office in parliament with a new plaque engraved with the "D Pocock, Senator for the Australian Capital Territory".
The base salary for a first-term senator will be $217,060 after the Remuneration Tribunal lifted wages for senior public officials and parliamentarians by 2.75 per cent on Tuesday.
At the peak of his rugby career, Senator Pocock was one of the world's best players. While precise contract details are rarely disclosed, the top tier of international players can earn more than $1 million a season.
Senator Pocock's victory was confirmed Tuesday with the release of the preferences data, 24 hours ahead of the declaration on Wednesday.
The priority restoration of territory rights remains the top of his agenda, he confirmed.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
