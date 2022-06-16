This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
A remarkable thing has happened to Australian politics in the past three and a half weeks. It's gone quiet. The angry barking has slowed. The sledges, the zingers - they've almost disappeared too. Almost, but not completely. In the early days of the energy crunch, Chris Bowen couldn't resist zinging against opposition accusations he was moving too slowly: "That's like a rock band trashing their hotel room and complaining that it's not cleaned up before breakfast," he said. Let's hope that was his last zinger for a good while.
It's not like there's nothing to be cranky about. We're now checking the weather forecast as well as the daily energy outlook, to know if we should rush out and buy candles in the event of outages. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is warning us to brace for more inflation and more interest rate rises. Fresh fruit and vegetables are in short supply. Fuel is north of $2 a litre. Rents are through the roof. Our hospital emergency departments are stretched to breaking point. Every second person seems to be down with Covid or the flu. And it's damn cold.
Maybe it's the honeymoon glow which comes with a new government but the place seems calmer - despite the onrush of crises and the feeling we've woken up in some kind of dystopia. Even the announcement politicians, along with judges and senior public servants, would get a 2.75 per cent pay rise barely raised a ripple. (Of course, that pay rise was overshadowed by the 5.2 per cent increase to the minimum wage handed down by the Fair Work Commission.)
Maybe we're exhausted. Fires, floods, the pandemic and grumpy politics has been wearing. Anthony Albanese calls it "conflict fatigue" and he might be right. Even the opposition, tired and still licking its wounds, seems a little more civil.
Whatever the cause, there's been a sense of calm, even lightness, since the election. And that's in spite of the gravity of the circumstances we face. It's a pleasant and positive change - a bit like having a troublesome toothache attended to and realising a week later the pain has gone. How long it will last is up to our politicians. If they resist resorting to spin, slogans and high-vis photo opps - most of which insult our intelligence - they'll keep our respect for a little while longer.
Winston Churchill is credited with saying "Never let a good crisis go to waste." The British PM was referring to the wartime alliance forged between the US, USSR and the UK, which led in turn to the formation of the United Nations, a positive outcome from grim circumstances.
A positive outcome from the crises we face in Australia would be to keep the political conversation civil and calm. The big test will come in late July when parliament returns and the Canberra bubble is re-inflated.
THEY SAID IT: "We forget just how painfully dim the world was before electricity. A candle, a good candle, provides barely a hundredth of the illumination of a single 100 watt light bulb.." - Bill Bryson
