It's not like there's nothing to be cranky about. We're now checking the weather forecast as well as the daily energy outlook, to know if we should rush out and buy candles in the event of outages. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is warning us to brace for more inflation and more interest rate rises. Fresh fruit and vegetables are in short supply. Fuel is north of $2 a litre. Rents are through the roof. Our hospital emergency departments are stretched to breaking point. Every second person seems to be down with Covid or the flu. And it's damn cold.

