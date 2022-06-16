The Canberra Times
Alleged rape victim tells Chidi Okwechime trial of hope for 60 Minutes story

BF
By Blake Foden
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Chidi Okwechime, who has pleaded not guilty to five charges, outside the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday. Picture: Blake Foden

A social media "influencer" has complained that no one in the legal system cares about her while telling the trial of her alleged rapist how she contacted 60 Minutes in the hope of inspiring reform.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

