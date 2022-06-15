The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Territory's three-year Senate term anomaly needs to be fixed

By Letters to the Editor
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senators elected by the ACT and the Northern Territory should have the same six-year term as those from states. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Congratulations to David Pocock on his election to the Senate. He has promised to act on behalf of the ACT community in a number of areas including territory rights, climate change, and a desperately needed anti-corruption commission.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.