Forget paying $10 for a lettuce...

Once the seedlings appear, keep the soil moist but not soggy, and water twice a week with an organic liquid fertiliser at a tenth of the strength recommended on the label. Snip the lettuce leaves when they seem big enough to bother with. The plants should keep regrowing. Just keep feeding, watering, snipping and eating. No, it won't give you big round crisp cups of Iceberg to fill with something savoury, but you will have your lettuce, or silver beet, English spinach, wom bok or any other green you fancy growing and eating young. Do not let snails near - the amount of havoc one snail can wreak on mini lettuce in a night is remarkable. You may also need to persuade the cat that your household mini lettuce farm is not their litter tray. Other than that, it is far easier than you may think.