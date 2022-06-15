The Canberra Times
CIT board cannot provide assurance that $4.99 million Think Garden contract is value for money

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
June 15 2022
CIT chief executive Leanne Cover, top left, and consultant Patrick Hollingworth, top right. Skills Minister Chris Steel, bottom left, and CIT chair Craig Sloan, bottom right.

The Canberra Institute of Technology board has said it cannot provide an assurance that a nearly $5 million contract is value for money and will undertake an independent review of the contract to Think Garden, a company run by "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

