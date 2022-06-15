Allan Alaalatoa knows he will be thinking about Saturday night for a long time.
Five days have passed since the ACT Brumbies fell one-point short of a stunning upset win over the Auckland Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.
In that time, the skipper has spent hours pondering what could have been.
"I haven't stopped thinking about it since the final whistle," Alaalatoa said. "It was a tough way to end, knowing we were so close.
"You couldn't fault the boys' effort. We've said that the last few games, the boys really dug deep for each other, especially in the second half. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game.
"There's going to be some great learnings for us, but you can't afford to learn in a semi-final. You need to go out there and perform your best. Even with the result, I can't fault the boys for their effort."
Trailing 20-7 at half-time, the Brumbies came roaring back after the break.
Dan McKellar's side dominated the second half, ultimately falling one-point short of victory.
The loss marked the end of an era. McKellar has departed to join the Wallabies in a full-time assistant coaching role. Scott Sio, Folau Fainga'a, Irae Simone and Tom Banks have all left the club.
Stephen Larkham steps in as head coach and will take over a squad eager to taste more success.
The challenge now is to go even better in 2023 and lift the trophy that eluded them this season.
"That belief will be there from the start," Alaalatoa said. "Especially for some of our younger boys who got that taste of finals footy and learnt what it takes when you get out there.
"It's reliant on us as leaders in the team to carry on that belief, make sure we're not starting from zero.
"[Stephen] will come in, add his own flavour, see where we can get better. I've been in discussions with him this year, discussing what's working, what he can bring in, how we can get better.
"It's huge when there's a shift in head coach at a club, the players who are staying on need to carry through what we've done in the past few years so we're not all starting at zero."
The bulk of the squad won't have long to dwell on the Super Rugby season, with 15 players heading into Wallabies camp on Thursday.
It presents an opportunity to hit reset and focus on a new goal, defeating England in the upcoming Test series.
In the Australian setup is a mix of old and new, Sio, James Slipper and Alaalatoa joined by the likes of Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost and Darcy Swain.
"It's awesome to have a lot of the Brumbies in the squad, everyone there deserves the opportunity," Alaalatoa said. "Someone like Cadeyrn hasn't been in there for a while now, he's been a bit unlucky the last few years with injuries, he definitely deserves an opportunity.
"Everyone's got an opportunity to put their hand up for selection. A lot of the boys are itching to get in an international jumper again."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
