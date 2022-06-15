The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

5.1 per cent minimum wage increase is appropriate

By The Canberra Times
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese has welcomed the 5.2 increase in the minimum wage. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Fair Work Commission's decision to increase the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent from July 1 could not have come at a better time for millions of workers now guaranteed $812.60 a week, or $21.38 an hour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.