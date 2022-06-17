For the best part of the past 30 years I've been trying to find one thing. Well a couple of things. But one of them is a book club. You're probably very surprised that someone as well read and cultured as myself is not already in a book club. Given the amount of books I read, authors I talk to, events I attend, books are a big part of my life. I like to talk about them. I like to hear other people talk about them. So why can't I find a book club I want to be a part of?
I tried to start one once. We were all new mothers. Tired, anxious, learning about our changing bodies, our changing lives. But we agreed to try and carve out a few hours a month just for ourselves and a book. It was my role to choose the first book and I chose Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. I'd already read the book and I loved it. That twisted tale of Gilead. Surely all my friends would love it too.
But no. We never even got around to the first meeting. In the first week I fielded several messages from my friends who were completely distressed by the book. Completely. Perhaps it was because all had recently become mothers and we weren't ready to read about maternal subjugation and the loss of female agency. I still apologise to these friends for, what they thought was, a bad book choice. Our children are all now adults. But everyone, without fail, watched the television series. Who can tell.
But it taught me one thing. Any book you choose for book club will not make everyone happy. Sometimes it'll make no one happy. And sometimes that's the whole point.
If you Google "best book club books" you'll get some suggestions: Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing is a popular one (watch it surge when the film is soon released); so too is Anthony's Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See; or A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman. All valid and quite earnest choices but I would struggle to pick up one of these. (I actually have them all in my library but haven't read any of them. And by library, I mean that pile of books on the bedroom floor that threatens to topple over and crush me in my sleep.)
Is there a book club for people who love reading trashy thrillers? Gone Girl and Girl on a Train have probably been done to death at book clubs around the world, with people discussing whether or not Amy Dunne was justified in her choices. I love these kinds of books but I don't know if I want to discuss them. I want to lose myself on a quick ride (on a train) and forget all about it.
Sometimes I wonder if that's the reason a book club has never eventuated. After the rest of the things we need to think about, work, life, the kids, etc, do any of us have any brain space left to critically analyse a book?
Which is what led another group of friends to the idea of Culture Club. The premise of this idea was that we set a theme and then people could come along with a brief discussion about that theme.
Our first theme was the Royal family. (My choice, fitting in this Jubilee year.) I gave out a few prompts: Did you like The Crown? Helen Mirren or Judi Dench? Was Eric Bana a convincing Henry VIII? What about Megxit? Is God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols a classic or blasphemous?
But that's as far as it got. What do I have to do? I suggested to my well-read and cultured colleague, and our books editor, Sally Pryor, that perhaps the two of us should start a book club. We live nearby, who wouldn't want to be in a club with us. But she cut me down fast.
Her problem with book clubs is that she thinks too many women (mainly) feel as though they have to have a reason to justify a few hours out of the house each month. Just catch up, she said. Fair point.
I know a few friends, both men and women, who do this. Boys' nights out that start with a few drinks after work and end in a heated discussion about who should be the next Carlton coach. But there's never an agenda. Maybe that's the key.
But I can't give up. I've often wondered whether or not I could start a Canberra Times book club. We don't have to actually meet in real life. Even just via comments on a Facebook page or something? Or maybe we could book one of those long tables at Tilley's on a Friday afternoon, order some of those pastry-coated prawns, a glass of Nick O'Leary riesling and settle in for a few hours. Just don't forget to read the book.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
