If you Google "best book club books" you'll get some suggestions: Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing is a popular one (watch it surge when the film is soon released); so too is Anthony's Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See; or A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman. All valid and quite earnest choices but I would struggle to pick up one of these. (I actually have them all in my library but haven't read any of them. And by library, I mean that pile of books on the bedroom floor that threatens to topple over and crush me in my sleep.)