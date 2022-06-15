Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine has the chance to stake his claim as the best front rower in the world.
He was named in the New Zealand squad, with the Kiwis set to play Tonga at Mt Smart on June 25.
Then there's the Rugby League World Cup in England at the end of the year, where he's also expected to play a significant role for the Kiwis.
New Zealand coach Michael Maguire also named fellow Raider Jordan Rapana in the 25-man squad on Wednesday.
Tapine's established himself as one of the best props in the NRL this season and leads the league for post contact metres - an indication of how hard he is to stop.
Maguire has been impressed with the consistency that's become a trademark of Tapine's game this year as he's been one of the Green Machine's best three players all season.
The Kiwis coach had no doubt Tapine could stake his claim as one of the best in the world when asked by The Canberra Times.
"He's got an opportunity now. It's good to have the international game back," Maguire said.
"I know the boys are very keen to represent their country and it means a hell of a lot to them.
"It's a special game for Joey. It's going to be a good opportunity to make a claim for his spot on the team."
While Maguire won't name his final 17 until the players get into camp next week, he indicated there would be a place for the evergreen Rapana.
Rapana returns from a one-week suspension when the Raiders take on the Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
His hard carries out of the defensive end have become a crucial part to Canberra's start to sets.
The 32-year-old hasn't represented the Kiwis since 2018.
Maguire said while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Matt Timoko and Corey Harawira-Naera hadn't been picked for the Kiwis this time they were still in the mix for the World Cup.
"He's a competitor old Raps. He's into everything. He's a player that will definitely be seen in the game next weekend ... he'll be in there mate, for sure," Maguire said.
NRL ROUND 15
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Kurt Mann. Interchange: 14. Simi Sasagi, 15. Leo Thompson, 16. Mathew Croker, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Phoenix Crossland, 19. Tex Hoy, 20. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 21. Adam Clune, 22. Hymel Hunt.
June 25: New Zealand v Tonga at Mt Smart, 3.20pm.
Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Dylan Brown, Erin Clark, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Te Maire Martin, Ken Maumalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Griffin Neame, Briton Nikora, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
