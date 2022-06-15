The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders' Joe Tapine has chance to stake claim as world's best prop: New Zealand coach Michael Maguire

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Joe Tapine has been picked in the New Zealand squad to face Tonga next weekend. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine has the chance to stake his claim as the best front rower in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.