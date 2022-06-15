The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Keen triplets lending a hand for Give Me Five for the Canberra Hospital

June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddilyn, Eloise and Aleisha Keen. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberrans can make a real difference for sick kids with just $5 this June.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.