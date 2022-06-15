Keen triplets lending a hand for Give Me Five for the Canberra Hospital

Canberrans can make a real difference for sick kids with just $5 this June.
Give Me Five 2022 is now underway, the event raising money to help children undergoing treatment at Canberra Hospital.
Advertisement
More than $1 million has been raised since 2014, with this year's aim to get more than $100,000 by the end of the month. Just a $5 donation can make a difference, going towards life-saving equipment to toys to make the stay in hospital easier.
Money raised will go towards the purchase of important therapeutic tools for outpatient clinics, including Smileyscopes to help young ones who may be apprehensive about treatments and baby monitors for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Canberra's Emma Keen was more than willing to lend her voice to the campaign, a mum of six, including triplets, Maddilyn, Eloise and Aleisha, now three.
She has used the Canberra Hospital for five of her six kids. The triplets were born there and two of them, Eloise and Aleisha, had to receive treatment for rhinovirus earlier this year.
"The care we recieved from paramedics to emergency and then to the ward was to a very high standard," Emma said.
"The nursing and medical staff was very friendly and approachable and always kept us up to date with how to the girls were going. Along with keeping the girls comfortable."
You can make a donation to Give Me Five for the Canberra Hospital Foundation here
Susan Freiberg, the executive director of women, youth and children at Canberra Health Services, said the Give Me Five campaign for the Canberra Hospital Foundation had made a real difference over the years.
"Canberra Hospital Foundation provides those nice-to-have extras that can have such a positive impact for children in hospital, including comfort items like toys or activities, specialised equipment, refurbishments to help make away-from-bed spaces less clinical and therapeutic programs," she said.
"Donations go far beyond directly supporting sick children in hospital.
"The benefits are felt by their family, the healthcare team and the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.