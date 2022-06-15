The Canberra Times

'Change going to have to come from within each party': Jenkins recommendations loom over new govt

By Hannah Neale
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent MP Helen Haines. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

An incumbent MP is calling for cooperation across the aisle to establish a parliamentary code of conduct, in a renewed effort to stamp out bullying and sexual harassment in Parliament House.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.