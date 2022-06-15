The Canberra Times
Opinion

Sydney Morning Herald's 'outing' of Rebel Wilson shows us how far we still have to come

By Rodney Croome
June 15 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebel Wilson (right) attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Ramona Agruma in March. Picture: Getty Images

Coming out is a deeply personal decision that each LGBTIQA+ person should be able to make in their own time for their own reasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.