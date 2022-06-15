The Canberra Times

Pacific engaged on security rethink: NZ

By Ben McKay
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nanaia Mahuta bristled at the suggestion NZ and Australia are in "lock step" on the Pacific.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed the prospect of a broader rethink of Pacific security frameworks when leaders gather in Fiji next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.