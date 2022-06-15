Canberra's wonderful Alchemy Chorus to celebrate a return to song

Did you catch Canberra's wonderful Alchemy Chorus on Monday's episode of Four Corners about dementia? Catch it on ABC iview, if not.
Dr Norman Swan's exploration of dementia featured the chorus performing, as well as focusing on members and interviewing Brian Triglone, the conductor.
The choir, for people living with dementia as well as their family and carers and volunteers, will be celebrating its return to performing post-COVID with Songs of Hope on Sunday, June 26 at 2pm.
It will be their first public performance in nearly three years.
The concert will be in the Baptist Church at 34 Groom Street, Hughes. RSVP (for numbers attending) to alchemychorus@gmail.com
It's sure to be an uplifting occasion.
