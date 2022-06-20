We have also launched new mobile apps for our daily titles and a redesign of our websites. We have expanded our storytelling capabilities into video and audio, and invested in training and new equipment for our journalists. We have expanded the political bureau at The Canberra Times so that it can serve our local news network with accurate, balanced, independent reporting from the press gallery at Parliament House. And we have hired a small team of property reporters to drive audiences to our realestateview.com.au property portal with the aim of growing it as a longer-term source of revenue to sustain our journalism.