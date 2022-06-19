The Canberra Times
Assistant Minister for Charities Andrew Leigh removes the gag from charities

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 7:30pm
Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh. Picture: James Croucher

Charities are being told they are free to speak out again on issues such as poverty, law reform and climate action, with the new Assistant Minister for Charities promising that gag clauses will either be removed or not be enforced.

