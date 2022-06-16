Australia's east coast is in the midst of an electricity crisis, with fears people could be left in the dark.
But can the ACT be spared from this energy debacle?
Advertisement
The ACT government pays for enough electricity to be generated through large-scale renewable projects, primarily windfarms in South Australia, Victoria and NSW, to power the territory.
That energy is fed into the national electricity grid and on to substations at Holt and Williamsdale, through Transgrid operated transmission lines.
The distribution network service provider, Evoenergy, carries electricity from those two points to every home and business that uses electricity.
Customers purchase off electricity retailers who set their prices based on what they pay Evoenergy for the service of carrying electricity from the substations and how they've contracted their load.
While the ACT is not subject to the same market volatility as the rest of the east coast, it is not completely immune from price hikes.
The ACT government has contracted with wind and solar farms at a fixed price below the current spot price, which helps contain prices.
Wind and solar don't have the same running costs as coal and gas, so operators don't have the same incentive to switch off now in response to market pressure.
READ MORE:
Evoenergy has its prices set annually, so it won't be increasing prices.
However, retailers themselves still have to go into the market and buy their energy, so there is some susceptibility on the retail side around what they might have to pay and what they'll pass on to consumers.
On Wednesday a warning went out to ACT residents to reduce their energy use during the peak after work time. That request is ongoing in an effort to prevent blackouts in Canberra.
Whether that will continue is subject to getting more supply into the national network. Evoenergy has been meeting daily with the Australian energy market operation, for updates on where this is headed.
At this stage, Evoenergy is not receiving advice more than a day in advance, which means they're in the dark too.
The network is dependent on some of those out of operation plants coming back online and it is still unclear when that will happen.
The first action from the market operation was asking governments to request customers to use less energy, as they did on Wednesday night.
It can get to the stage where the operator asks Evoenergy to pull back some of its major customers.
Advertisement
Major electricity users would then be asked to reduce their load.
The third step is going into rotational load shedding, which means whole parts of the network are dropped off.
The ACT hasn't gotten there yet and, at this stage, it is unclear whether it will.
However, more information will be available this afternoon.
High coal and gas export prices, alongside around a quarter of ageing coal power stations being out of action, has led to a surge in wholesale prices in Australia.
In an attempt to control the industry, the electricity market operator put a cap on prices, which lead to some providers producing less for the market, thus putting a strain on supply.
Advertisement
While production of renewables isn't affected, where the ACT's electricity is coming from is.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.