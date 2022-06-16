Charlotte wins the day with beautiful gesture for her friend Ka'ili

The power of a friend was on full display at Queanbeyan South Public School on Thursday.
Year one student Charlotte Vanunen had her long, blonde ponytail snipped off to donate to Variety the Children's Charity to be made into a wig for a child who has lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition.
Advertisement
"I wanted to cut my hair to make people who have cancer happy," the seven-year-old said.
She was inspired to make the incredible gesture through her friendship with classmate Ka'ili Giteau-Tai, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer in mid-2019 and lost her hair during treatment.
Charlotte was always a good mate to Ka'ili, facetiming her while her friend was in isolation in hospital, making sure to maintain their connection.
Ka'ili's mum Kristy Giteau is assistant principal at Queanbeyan South and founder of the Win the Day charity which raises awareness of rare childhood cancers and supports families financially and emotionally who are dealing with such a diagnosis.
She said Charlotte's friendship made all the difference to Ka'ili who enjoyed her virtual playdates, keeping her spirits high. Ka'ili is now, thankfully, in remission, her beautiful hair growing back.
Charlotte, with the help of proud parents Holly and Luke, also raised more than $2000 for Win the Day, which Ms Giteau said would translate into 200 meals for families as they wait by the bedside of their loved one in hospital.
The little girl's fundraising was called The Power of a Friend.
Charlotte's contributions were celebrated at Queanbeyan South on Thursday as the children and teachers dressed in rainbow colours. Win the Day ambassador, rugby league player Millie Boyle, and Victor the Viking also attended along with Brumbies players Nathan Carroll, Hudson Creighton and Fred Kaihea.
Hairdresser Ellie Darman from LaRuJa at Googong did the honours, cutting through Charlotte's thick ponytail to the oohs and aahs of the kids.
School principal Adam Zanco, dressed in a fetching lime suit, was proud of his students.
"You can sometimes underestimate the impact of a friend, just one person who can make a huge difference and is prepared to make a huge sacrifice - it can change lives," Mr Zanco said.
"Charlotte is being an amazing friend with no effort, it comes from the heart. They're a gorgeous bunch of kids at our school. They get what it means to put their hand up when other people aren't coping, they really understand that and it's one of the most wonderful things about our school."
Advertisement
The kids certainly enjoyed the day, laughing at Victor the Viking, dressed down in his jeans and uggs, watching a magic show and listening to Millie Boyle as she spoke about the importance of finding a friend who stands by you.
"It doesn't matter if you have 10 friends or two friends or one friend, it's about knowing how important those friends are," Millie said.
"And knowing that when anything ever happens, whether it's good or bad, you can always talk to your friends."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.