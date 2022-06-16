The Canberra Times
ACT in better position to deal with energy crisis than other states: Chief Minister Andrew Barr

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr holding a solar panel. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT Chief Minister has said the territory is better able to withstand the current east coast energy crisis because of long-term investment in renewable power.

