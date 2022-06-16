The ACT Chief Minister has said the territory is better able to withstand the current east coast energy crisis because of long-term investment in renewable power.
The national electricity grid is under intense pressure across the nation's eastern seaboard, leaving some Australians in the dark and cold.
Coal-fired power station outages, high demand due to a cold snap and problems in global and domestic gas markets are impacting power supplies in Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Victoria.
Canberrans were asked by the environment directorate to reduce their electricity consumption on Wednesday night, and major users - such as universities - have been warned they may have to turn off power.
Andrew Barr said while the ACT was "not totally" protected from load shedding, it relied more on solar and wind energy than some other states or territories.
"You can see across the jurisdictions - how can I put it diplomatically ... those who moved early to secure their energy supplies [towards] the inevitable future, which was renewable energy, are in a better position now than those who didn't," Mr Barr said on ABC Radio.
"The fact that the market had to be suspended indicates that there will need to be some further work and analysis of how to avoid this sort of specific situation.
"The test of any system is how it copes with an extreme circumstance."
Mr Barr said the ACT would be able to withstand "ebbs and flows" of energy demand in the future.
"We now produce a significant proportion of our own energy through solar and wind generators, inside the territories, borders and in our immediate region as well as having a diverse portfolio of renewable energy generation," he said.
"We'll be able to store a lot more energy here which will smooth out some of the ebbs and flows [and] in short to ensure much greater dispatchable power to meet any of the potential hopefully not too many in the future, but the potential scenarios like that we're living through now."
Mr Barr will be attending a national cabinet meeting on Friday.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
