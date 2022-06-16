National Library Bookshop stocktake sale and last days of Circus: Roll up, Roll up! exhibition

The National Library Bookshop stocktake sale is on Saturday only from 9am to 5pm.
Most items are reduced by 20 per cent.
While you're there enjoy the last days of the Circus: Roll up, Roll up! exhibition in the Treasures Gallery. The exhibition's final day is Sunday.
It features posters, images and memorabilia from the Vivian James Carter Collection. With a passion for circuses and carnivals, Vivian James Carter amassed a collection that documents the circus industry across the twentieth century.
Circus: Roll up, Roll up! is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
