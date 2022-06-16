Rockwiz Live! is returning to Canberra

After a couple of years of COVID-interrupted stops and starts, the RocKwiz Team are returning to Canberra later this year.
ROCKWIZ LIVE! Back on the Road 2022 features Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis, Dugald McAndrew, the RocKwiz Orkestra, fans' favourite segments, a cracking collection of special guests and some new surprises.
The show is at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, September 10 at 8pm.
Tickets at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700 or from the box office in Civic Square.
