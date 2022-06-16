An ACT electricity provider has asked Canberrans to reduce their energy use on Thursday to prevent the power being turned off.
The national electricity grid is under intense pressure across the nation's east coast, causing concerns territorians could be left in the dark.
If energy demand becomes too high, power companies may decide to switch off power to groups of people. This is called load shedding.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"Today Canberrans will still be asked to voluntarily reduce their energy use," Evoenergy said.
"Last night our [electricity] load peaked at about 5:40pm. But some of our large customers reduced their use, which meant the system was stable and we didn't need to do any emergency load shedding.
"In the most extreme cases, we may be directed by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to immediately begin supply interruptions."
While the energy provider says it does not want anyone to go cold or hungry, it is asking ACT residents to reduce their discretionary power use.
This does not apply to anyone with a battery-powered generator that is not running low on supply.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.