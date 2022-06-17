The Canberra Times

McAlister Kemp back on the big stage to promote new album

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp will play the Country Rock Festival in Bungendore.

Seven years after their tour together, the popular country rock duo of Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp - McAlister Kemp to their fans - have reunited for a new tour and new album.

Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

