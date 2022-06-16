Times Past: June 17, 1995

Parked at Kingston railway station on this day in 1995 was Terror Australis.
To most people, Terror Australis was a big, blue railway carriage, but for one person it was considered a home. Boyd Munro had converted a carriage into three bedrooms, an ensuite, family room/study, a bathroom and a kitchen.
When parked up against the backdrop of Kingston station the carriage stood out, as it was not defaced with graffiti. But it served its purpose well - to house Mr Munro as he stayed in Canberra for work until the end of the month. He was contemplating taking it to Alice Springs when he was finished in Canberra.
His means of transport was a variation of hitchhiking - he would simply hitch a ride on the back of the first available goods or passenger train.
He did not say how much this cost, but there had been no complaints from NSW, South Australian, or Western Australian railway departments about the costs of towing him and his home along. He did not say how much it cost to stay at the railway station either, but there was no shortage of space for him.
The carriage had not just been used for work travel purposes - the Terror Australis had travelled to Sydney, Perth and Canberra, and had hosted Mr Munro's friends and family on holidays, as it could sleep eight comfortably.
