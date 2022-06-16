Michael "Bling" Matthews has been backed to shine on a Commonwealth Games road race course that suits the sprinter.
But fellow Canberran Chloe Hosking will not get the chance to defend her gold medal after she was overlooked due to a plethora of options for the Australian women in the road race.
Advertisement
Matthews was one of three ACT cyclists named in the cycling squad on Thursday, with mountain bikers Zoe Cuthbert and Dan McConnell both picked for the cross country.
Rebecca McConnell would've been the favourite for the women's cross country race, but she's opted to focus on the World Cups - where she's currently sitting on top of the standings.
Track cyclist Nathan Hart missed out for the team sprint after health issues set his preparation back.
AusCycling performance boss Jesse Korf said the Birmingham course would suit Matthews, who will be one of Australia's two main chances in the men's road race along with Caleb Ewan.
Matthews showed he was in form at the Tour de Suisse, where only a self-confessed late mistake cost him victory in stage four on Thursday.
"It's a relatively short race and it's akin to a Classics course - so it's slightly undulating and hills and sprint finish is the most likely scenario," Korf told The Canberra Times.
"Unless there's a breakaway, which can always happen in Games or world championship scenarios because the teams are a little bit smaller.
"We're pretty optimistic - we do think it suits his capabilities pretty well."
While he'll get a chance in Birmingham, that won't be the case for Hosking.
She claimed gold on the Gold Coast four years ago, but she won't get the chance to go for back-to-back medals.
Korf said current form meant they had plenty of other options rather than the Canberra speed machine - with Alex Manly and Ruby Roseman-Gannon two of those preferred.
"With a number of girls coming along in the World Tour that have been performing pretty well, we did have a bit of a luxury problem in terms of selection," he said.
"But we're confident with the performances that have been delivered in the last couple of weeks and months in the riders that have been selected."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rebecca McConnell was another notable absentee from the Aussie team, but it's her good form that was the problem.
She's dominating the mountain bike cross country World Cup scene and sits on top of the standings.
Advertisement
Korf said there were a couple of crucial World Cup events in the USA and Canada on at the same time as Birmingham.
He said she would still be in the mix to represent Australia at the world championships in France at the end of August - after the Commonwealth Games finished.
"Bec had informed us that even though she'd love to compete and race the Commonwealth Games she just would not be available because of the impact on her World Cup standing," Korf said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.