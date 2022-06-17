It's in our interests to do what we can to help Sri Lanka before this happens. One way is to join the international efforts to right the island's economy, which took a hammering when Covid stopped tourism and has been plagued by corruption, cronyism and bad policy. Another might be making it easier for families with skills we need to migrate legally. It seems absurd that we are screaming for more workers when there's a ready supply willing to risk all to get here by boat. If the legal path to entry was easier to navigate, we might just put another dent in the people smugglers' business model while addressing our own labour shortages.