Canberra's future suburbs: Kyrgios, Pocock and Seselja

Canberra's comfort zones, especially its leafy, older-suburb suburban comfort zones, must be some of the most deeply, anaesthetisingly comfortable comfort zones there are anywhere on Earth. Those of us who live in them (we are overwhelmingly old, like our suburbs, our houses) seem in a sense to sink into them in the way in which one sinks, perchance to snooze, into the plushly velvety upholstery of a luxury sofa. Wallowing there we decay into patterns of NIMBYism and Liberal voting.

