Other writers have already provided an insight into the cruel treatment of Canberra's macropods. I am sharing accounts which reveal the human impact.
A resident advised her family can hear the animals being shot from their house which is distressing. Her husband is a veteran and an animal lover. The shooting is triggering for him. The kangaroos the family used to enjoy seeing have disappeared.
Another resident reported that after the devastation of the Black Summer, her family found comfort in their neighbourhood kangaroos which her children befriended. Comfort soon turned to intense distress when the family discovered trails of blood and piles of corpses.
A man was horrified to learn the gunshots he had heard at night were the sounds of kangaroos being killed. He was angered by the realisation that taxpayers' funds are being used for this purpose.
The courageous people who attend the cull sites are severely traumatised and on the way to developing PTSD. The cull is not only terrorising wildlife, but also the community.
The YWCA submitted a development application for a site in Ainslie. The application did not comply with the Community Facility-Zone Development Code or the Multi-Unit Housing Development Code.
The planning authority wrongly approved the application. The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal reversed the application after an appeal by local community members ("YWCA's Ainslie social housing development approval reversed by ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal", canberratimes.com.au, October 5, 2021).
The YWCA now wants third parties to be "precluded from appealing previously approved social and community housing development applications that have met the applicable requirements of the development application process" ("YWCA wants to bar third party appeals to approved social housing, after Ainslie development stalled," canberratimes.com.au, June 11).
This raises the question of how does the YWCA propose that the government should deal with appeals against previously approved social and community housing development applications when those applications have not met the applicable requirements?
In his piece "Well, we changed the government" (canberratimes.com.au, June 14) Crispin Hull has pointed out to his Canberra readers for the second time that our PM Albanese should abandon the stage-three tax cuts.
This is the only way he will be able to afford the significant social change for which most of us voted. It will not be a case of abandoning an election promise because Labor's commitment to these over-generous tax cuts was made before the election date was proposed, Mr Crispin Hull argues.
I suspect most citizens agree that the $206 billion dollars that are to be handed out in stage-three tax cuts over eight years are now urgently needed elsewhere.
We know our new PM won't like appearing to change his mind on this matter but most of us are waiting for him to give priority to the education and health of people who earn the least. It is apparent to us all that our wealthiest citizens are doing okay.
It's intriguing that the AEMO has had to suspend the spot market for electricity in order to "ensure a reliable supply" of energy for the country. Isn't reliably and cheaply supplying goods and services what free markets are supposed to do better than any other system?
At least that's what neoliberal economics has been banging on about for the last 40 years.
But the AEMO will be re-evaluating the electricity supply situation day by day. We can all appreciate how important it will be to reinstate, just as soon as possible, a market that led to a market failure.
Mr Dutton and David Littleproud couldn't help but undermine Labor straight away.
Littleproud's deputy said in a speech they were going to make Labor accountable over the next three years. Accountable for what?
Dutton said in his speech that the Coalition would have to clean up Labor's mess. What mess?
For the next three years, the Coalition will undermine the Labor government, trying to create an unstable, unworkable government and to make the public think Labor is bad for the country.
It doesn't matter if its state or federal elections, that's the way the Libs operate just to win. They use smear and scare tactics and, worse of all, incite fear through lying propaganda.
Andrew Hastie, the shadow assistant minister for defence, said Mr Albanese should explain how he arrived at the figure of $835 million dollars in compensation for the cancellation of the submarine contract.
He also asked where would the money come.
Well, where did the money come from for all the big spending they did when in government? Were they using Monopoly money?
These uncouth tactics have gone on since 1949, and it's worked for them every time. I don't think, I know.
John Burns is a bit rough on renewables. (Letters, June 12). Wind energy has gone through a lot of refinement since it started with just six turbines 35 years ago. The first utility scale solar farms are barely ten years old and battery technology is probably even younger.
To express surprise that "renewables can't deliver a stable, low-cost and continuous supply of electricity" to the whole east coast, in spite of the previous government's clear preference for a gas-led recovery, is clearly unfair.
And it is an extraordinary simplification to say Europe has "done an about turn back to coal and nuclear". The European response to the crisis of Russia's war on Ukraine is inevitably a combination of short-term band-aids and longer-term plans.
But if Burns looks at the European Commission's REPowerEU Plan he'll read that they actually plan to focus on energy savings, diversification of energy supplies (to new fuels such as hydrogen and biomethane) and accelerating the roll-out of renewable energy.
As Ronald Reagan said: "The future doesn't belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave". Let's be brave. Don't run back to the fossils. They won't protect us long term.
Messrs Barr and Rattenbury continue to ignore the strong opposition of southside residents to the plan to send their dinosaur tram to Woden.
They have shown nothing but contempt for southside residents by not fronting public meetings to address residents' concerns.
When will they stop hiding and present their case to the public in public?
Mr Barr's claim that the 2016 election was a mandate for building light rail does not apply to south Canberra where the Liberals convincingly won more votes than Labor.
For a great many voters this was due to the tram being a highly vexatious issue.
Michael Lane (Letters, June 13) appears to think we must choose between intermittent renewables and nuclear electricity.
The most cost effective and readily deployable reliable solution is geographically dispersed renewables backed up by pumped hydro, batteries and dispatchable demand.
The proposed capacity mechanism should be a good start.
No, The Canberra Times ("Drug decriminalisation bill carries massive road trauma risk", editorial, June 12), it is likely that decriminalisation will make ACT roads safer.
Forbidden fruit attracts some personality types to drugs.
At present a driver who's been in trouble with the police because of a drug offence will attempt to flee because they risk imprisonment if caught again.
With decriminalisation the police are no longer the enemy and accurate information about the risks of impairment by drugs have a chance of getting through.
We know of one grieving mother whose panicked son met his own death in the course of a crazy flight from the police.
In doing so he risked killing his pregnant partner and the police pursuers, not to mention other road users.
Whatever happened to Angus Taylor's much-touted "gas-led recovery"?
Has it suddenly just vanished in a puff of hot air?
Putin's address where he compared his military campaign to Tsar Peter the Great's 18th-century conquest of lands held by Sweden exposed him for the liar he is. Denazification has nothing to do with it. It's a hostile land grab, just like the one in 1700.
If the CEO of an educational establishment really needs $8.5 million worth of counselling to get their head around the complexities of their industry perhaps they are not the best person for the job.
Now the Morrison government has been replaced isn't it time to devote our energies to what is ahead rather than what is behind? Let's move on and stop the vitriol that seems to engulf the letters submitted almost on a daily basis.
Now much of Australia is enduring a cold snap and there have been heavy snowfalls on the ski resorts I am expecting a letter to the editor asking "what happened to global warming?"
So a Chinese official deigned to speak to an Australian minister after two years of not answering the phone. The Chinese Communist Party can be obdurate and recalcitrant.
I am really enjoying Pope's commentary on broader world issues post the elections. ScoMo in virtually every cartoon was a bit much, at least for me.
Labor may, or may not, have had something to say about the cancelled French subs had they been told. They weren't told, contrary to the national interest and the expressed wish of the US President.
During this cold weather a Pacific Islands visitor to Canberra was heard asking if "ACT" stood for "Antarctica".
Why be so nasty towards Zed Seselja? Don Sephton's (Letters, June 16) assumptions are dreadful. It's laughable how David Pocock is seen as altruistic and independent.
Re: the current energy crisis in Australia. How good is this "can-do capitalism"?
The privatisation of essential services? How's that working out for you?
Criticisms of Brendan Murphy following his Queen's Birthday honour are unfair. My memory is of a man who, first as chief medical officer and then as head of the health department, worked tirelessly to keep Australians safe during what were very difficult times. The pollies so quick to take the credit would have been lost without his expertise.
