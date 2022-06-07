The Canberra Times

Final Fringe Benefit Tax deadline looms

By Rhiannon Veness
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:06am, first published June 7 2022 - 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEADLINE APPROACHES: June 27, 2022 is the last day to pay the final day to pay any FBT liabilities when lodging your return through a registered tax agent. Photo: Shutterstock

The introduction and availability of rapid antigen tests (RATs) in early 2022 helped change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.