Final Fringe Benefit Tax deadline looms

The introduction and availability of rapid antigen tests (RATs) in early 2022 helped change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.
Once the supply issues were worked out, anyone could walk into a chemist, service station or other retail outlet and pick up a box of RATs to self-test when symptoms arose.
Advertisement
As testing, isolation and business requirements changed, employers began providing RATs to employees to help keep their staff and customers safe and their doors open.
News reports began circulating in February that RATs had been made tax-deductible from the 2021-22 Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) and income years and were backdated to July 1, 2021.
Fringe benefits are 'payments' to employees in forms different from salary and wages.
Fringe benefits typically include paying for an employee's gym membership or providing them with equipment to work from home.
Rapid antigen tests aren't the only non-wage benefit many businesses provided their employees throughout the pandemic.
According to the Australian Tax Office (ATO), employers provided staff with various non-cash rewards and incentives for getting their COVID-19 vaccinations and even gave staff pets to keep them company when working from home.
"We have seen more employers providing fringe benefits to their employees because of COVID-19. This includes paying for items that enable employees to work from home and providing non-cash benefits as an incentive or reward for employees to get their COVID-19 vaccination. We've even heard of an employer providing their employees with pets to keep them company while they work at home," ATO Assistant Commissioner Michelle Allen said.
The ATO expects many employers to have an FBT obligation for the first time due to benefits provided during COVID-19.
"We acknowledge that employers have a lot on their plate, but it is important that employers do the right thing and comply with their obligations, and this includes FBT," Ms Allen said.
"Employers should also understand that in most cases, they can claim deductions for the cost of providing fringe benefits and for the FBT they pay. Employers can also generally claim GST credits for items provided as fringe benefits."
The FBT year runs from April 1 to March 31. Businesses have until June 27, 2022 to pay their current FBT liabilities if they are lodging electronically through a registered tax agent.
For self-preparers, this date was May 23. Any payments will attract general interest charges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.