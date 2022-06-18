The Canberra Times

Tarago residents angered by Veolia's FOI block on Woodlawn rubbish dump

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what the proposed waste to energy incinerator at Woodlawn will look like. Picture: Supplied

As Tarago residents wait on waste industry giant Veolia to submit its environmental study on a proposed enormous waste-to-energy incinerator in the local area, concern is rising over a block placed on alleged instances where the company has previously breached guidelines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.