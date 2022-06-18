As Tarago residents wait on waste industry giant Veolia to submit its environmental study on a proposed enormous waste-to-energy incinerator in the local area, concern is rising over a block placed on alleged instances where the company has previously breached guidelines.
The Communities Against the Tarago Incinerator submitted a freedom of information request in February, seeking documents from the NSW Environmental Authority relating to any cautions, warning letters or penalties levied against multinational Veolia, which operates the enormous Woodlawn rubbish dump in Tarago.
Veolia's huge waste operation and the nearby town of Tarago have never been comfortable neighbours, despite the company contributing $373,000 to local community projects last year.
If the wind blows from the pit in the direction of the town, the stench of the decomposing waste is often so awful that pupils at Tarago Primary School have to be kept in classrooms with the windows closed and the airconditioning on.
Concerned that environmental breaches were occurring without transparency from the company, residents sought information via an FOI to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Ten records were discovered and full disclosure granted, however, details contained within these documents were blocked by an undisclosed third party.
When The Canberra Times approached Veolia for its response, the company replied: "We do not block Freedom of Information requests, however, as is standard practice, Veolia has used its right to query the release of commercially sensitive information."
In July last year, the EPA fined Veolia $15,000 for leaking containers at the Crisps Creek intermodal facility at Tarago.
The action has fomented further distrust between the company and local residents at a time when Veolia is planning an even more ambitious project, a huge $600 million incinerator at the same location.
Local resident Paige Davis said the evasiveness of Veolia on its environmental breaches committed so far gave a clear indication as to the impunity with which the company would treat emission and environmental standards if it fired up an incinerator.
"How can anyone trust them? This is a very large and very rich multinational company which spends a lot of money on greenwashing its operations all around the world; they are the experts at it," she said.
Veolia's so-called "waste-to-energy" project will burn 380,000 tonnes of Sydney waste, which will generate steam to drive turbines to create 30 megawatts of electricity per year. It's enough power, the company says, to supply Goulburn and two similar-sized towns.
However, the proposal by the French multinational is struggling to win hearts and minds in its push to have the facility ticked off by the NSW government.
Local residents have two major grounds for concern. The first is the toxic emissions: complex organics like dioxins and furans emitted by the combustion process in an area where local residents rely on water harvested from their roofs for their drinking water and household use.
The second is another toxic byproduct: thousands of tonnes of fly ash left over after combustion. The company said this would be used for "construction" but provided no further detail.
Woodlawn was a huge, open-cut lead, copper and zinc mine which operated for around 20 years and closed in 1998 due to low metal prices and corporate issues.
The mine was acquired by Veolia for what was termed an advanced energy recovery centre.
The site now accepts about 40 per cent of Sydney's waste. Six days a week, thousands of tonnes of waste is compacted inside containers and sent by rail to a nearby siding at Crisps Creek, then trucked and dumped into the pit.
The pit is both a landfill and a bioreactor, with the methane produced from the decomposing waste burned on site to generate electricity. A wind farm also operates at the "eco precinct", and heat generated by the bioreaction process is also used to warm water for an aquaculture operation, in which barramundi are raised to supply the Canberra market.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
