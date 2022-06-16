More ACT schools have had to ask cohorts to learn remotely amid severe staff shortages across the education system.
Ngunnawal Primary School has asked preschool students to stay home until Wednesday, June 22.
Giralang Primary School and Turner Primary School have sent year 5 and 6 students into remote learning, also until June 22.
All students at Turner Primary School will be at home on Monday for a staff planning day.
The year 3, 4 and 5 students at Kingsford Smith School will be learning from home until Thursday, June 23. However, they will not return to school until Monday, June 27 because of a staff planning day on Friday, June 24.
Namadgi School year 9 and 10 students, Southern Cross Early Childhood School preschool and kindergarten students and year 11 and 12 at The Woden School will have their final day in remote learning on Friday.
ACT schools have been going into remote learning for short periods of time as they struggled to have enough staff to operate classes normally.
Classes are regularly being split up or combined, but when this is not possible, students have been sent home to study online.
Large numbers of teachers and students have been sick or caring for others who have contracted COVID-19 or other winter illnesses.
It comes as the ACT recorded more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations remain high.
The territory recorded 1015 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Wednesday. Of those, 547 were from PCR tests and 468 from rapid antigen tests.
Of the new cases, 323 were aged 25 to 39.
There were 89 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday 8pm.
Of those, two patients were in the intensive care unit and one was on ventilation.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
