CoinSpot review: Fees, features, pros and cons

This is branded content for Marketplace Fairness.

CoinSpot is Australia's #1 cryptocurrency exchange, and has established itself in this position thanks to industry-leading security and the trust of 2.5 million Australian customers. CoinSpot is one of the original crypto exchanges in Australia, established in 2013, and is regulated by AUSTRAC and registered with ASIC.

Moreover, it is the only Australian exchange to hold ISO 27001 certification, which means it has undergone regular and stringent external audit procedures. For CoinSpot users, there is undeniable peace of mind that your crypto and fiat assets are safe on the platform, because CoinSpot is not in a position to run off with customers' money like other unreputable exchanges have done.

Key points about CoinSpot:

More than 360+ cryptocurrencies available (including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA)

Earn interest on 22 different cryptocurrencies

Trading fees: Market trades - 0.1 per cent, OTC trades - 0.1 per cent, Instant buy/sell - 1 per cent

Deposit fees: FREE for POLi, PayID, Bank transfer and Direct Deposit. 0.9 v for BPAY, 2.5 per cent for Cash deposit

AUD Withdrawal fees: FREE

Customisable security features

24/7 Live chat support in case you need assistance

Crypto assets stored securely offline

NFT marketplace where you can buy using any cryptocurrency

Mobile app available to access your crypto anywhere

What does CoinSpot Offer?

Extremely easy to use platform

CoinSpot makes it easy for everyday Australians to get involved with crypto, no matter who you are. It has a user-friendly interface, more than 360+ coins on offer, a mobile app, and a live chat support team on hand. This means that you can access almost any coin you can imagine, wherever you are, and if you experience any troubles, their staff will be able to assist.

Buy and sell 360+ cryptocurrencies easily with AUD

It is very simple to buy and sell any of the coins found on CoinSpot. With an instant buy option, you just need to select how much AUD you want to spend on your coin of choice, and click the Buy button.



No need to understand complicated charts, or placing market orders. This means that even complete beginners to crypto will be able to invest without having to worry about making any mistakes. If you want a step-by-step guide on how to buy crypto, you can read this article.

Trade on the market for only 0.1 per cent

CoinSpot is not just suited for newcomers to the crypto world, but it also caters to more experienced traders too. Instead of simply making an instant purchase of crypto, you can trade on the market, at low fees of just 0.1 per cent. The only thing to note is that you can only access about 16 different cryptocurrencies on the market.

Extremely secure platform

One of CoinSpot's biggest drawcards is their industry-leading level of security, as the only Australian exchange to receive ISO 27001 certification for information security. To be awarded this, CoinSpot was required to undertake an external audit by SCI Qual International (an accredited JAS-ANZ certification body).

SCI Qual conducted an in-depth investigation into CoinSpot's Information Security Management processes and practices. This covers a multitude of processes in relation to the management of digital asset storage, information relating to employees, contractors, suppliers, clients, products, processes, and intellectual property.



These stringent policies are designed to eliminate unauthorised access, use, destruction, modification or closure of the organisation's information management systems.

CoinSpot is also one of few exchanges in Australia to be officially certified as a Blockchain Australia Certified Digital Currency Exchange provider. CoinSpot has long since been a proponent to the Australian Digital Currency Industry Code of Conduct and receiving this certification only solidifies their position as Australia's most trusted exchange.

CoinSpot has been around since 2013 and has never been hacked, and it maintains industry best-practice by storing the vast majority of cryptocurrency in highly secure cold storage. There are also a wide range of customisable security features that users can implement to ensure their account is always safe. These include 2FA, SMS security token, anti-phishing phrase, geo-lock logins, and more.

Earn interest on your crypto

CoinSpot offers a feature called CoinSpot Earn where users can earn a percentage reward on their coin holdings over a period of time. With CoinSpot Earn, users can lend their crypto to CoinSpot in exchange for a fixed rate interest payment, awarded to users in the form of the coin lent.



There are currently 22 coins that you can earn interest on, such as ADA, BNB, SOL, and AVAX, and the annualised percentage yield (estimated compounded yearly interest rate) is quite high, depending on the coin you choose. For example, you can receive 10.9 per cent APY (annualised percentage yield) on ATOM, 23.5 per cent APY on KAVA, and even 78 per cent APY on AXS!

CoinSpot Earn is an excellent way to grow your cryptocurrency holdings if you plan on investing for the long term. You are receiving interest on your crypto without risking anything, and you don't need to do anything except place your coins in CoinSpot Earn with a few clicks. There are no fees, no minimum or maximum amounts, and your coins are not locked in for any time period. You can withdraw them whenever you like.

CoinSpot actively looks to add more coins to CoinSpot Earn, and you can let them know via social media if you have suggestions on coins to add.

Excellent customer support

There is nothing more frustrating than being stuck in an endless loop with a bot, or having to wait 24 hours between email replies. Fortunately, on CoinSpot you won't have to worry about either of these issues as they have responsive Live Chat support, that is available 24/7.



Whether you are a beginner trying to understand the platform, or you are an experienced trader who has a complicated issue, the Support team will quickly resolve your problem. This means you can get back to trading crypto as soon as possible.

NFT marketplace

NFTs have become hugely popular in the last couple of years, but it can be confusing trying to find out how to go about purchasing them. On other platforms you need to connect an external wallet, buy ETH, and use ETH to purchase an NFT, which incurs high gas fees.

CoinSpot decided to make things easier for their users, and have created an NFT marketplace which is easily accessible from a user's account. There are many NFT collections you can browse, including the extremely popular Bored Ape Yacht Club. The best part is that you can buy NFTs using any cryptocurrency of your choice. There is no need to waste time or fees exchanging one coin for another before getting your hands on an NFT.

CoinSpot Bundles

CoinSpot offers packages of cryptocurrencies that you can purchase in one single transaction, and calls these Bundles. There are currently 12 Bundles available, and they are useful for diversifying your portfolio, spreading out risk, and saving you time and fees. They are a great option for investors who want to invest in a certain sector, for example Artificial Intelligence, or the Metaverse, without picking an individual cryptocurrency to buy. Once you buy a Bundle, the coins are separated into their separate wallets in CoinSpot, so you can sell each one of them individually at a later date.

Over-the-counter trading desk

For high-volume traders, CoinSpot offers a specialised Over-The-Counter (OTC) service. This allows users to make large transactions at a locked-in price, eliminating slippage and reducing the risks that are inherent with high-volume trades. This OTC service is available 24/7, so you can receive a quote and make your large trades of $50,000 or more at any time. There is no need to wait till business hours before you can complete your transaction.

Negatives of CoinSpot

While CoinSpot is suitable for many Australian crypto investors, there are a couple of points to keep in mind.

No advanced trading options, such as derivatives or margin trading

For the majority of users, CoinSpot has everything you need from a crypto platform. However, there is a small sector of experienced traders that like to trade using leverage, trade derivatives, or short-sell crypto. Unfortunately CoinSpot does not offer these services at the time of writing, so if you are looking for a margin trading exchange, click here, or you can have a look at this article on the best crypto exchanges in Australia.

No credit or debit cards supported

CoinSpot does not offer credit or debit cards on their platform. However, they offer a wide range of other deposit methods, such as PayID, POLi, Bank Transfer, BPAY and even Cash deposit at newsagencies. If you can only deposit using credit card, click here for options, and for debit cards, read this article.

CoinSpot Fees

CoinSpot Deposit Fees

POLi, PayID, Direct Deposit (via OSKO): FREE

BPAY: 0.9 per cent

Cash deposit at a newsagent: 2.5 per cent

CoinSpot Transaction Fees

Market Trades: 0.1 per cent

Instant Buy/Sell: 1 per cent

OTC Trades: 0.1 per cent

Advanced Trading Tools (Recurring Buy, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Limit Orders): 1 per cent

CoinSwap: 1 per cent

CoinSpot Withdrawal Fees

AUD withdrawal: FREE

Crypto withdrawal: Standard mining fee, based on the coin and how busy the network is. The current fee for each coin will be listed on the wallet page.

The Verdict

CoinSpot is the #1 cryptocurrency exchange in Australia, and it comes down to a few main things: the highest level of security, easy-to-use platform with over 360+ cryptocurrencies, earn interest on 22 coins, and 24/7 live chat support.



Whether you are starting out with crypto, or you have been trading for some time, CoinSpot is an excellent choice for Australians.