The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How CIT came to award more than $8.5 million of contracts to Patrick Hollingworth

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Why do organisations need to learn to deal with complexity and uncertainty? It's because we have a perfect storm," Patrick Hollingworth says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.