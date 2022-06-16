The Canberra Times

Australia updates UN climate submission

By Andrew Brown, Tess Ikonomou
June 16 2022 - 7:00pm
Chris Bowen and Anthony Albanese have formalised the government's emissions reduction commitment.

Australia has submitted more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations, with the government declaring the country has turned a corner on the issue.

