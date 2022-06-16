The Canberra Times

Supply tight, but blackouts likely avoided

By Dominic Giannini
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Energy Minister Chris Bowen and the Albanese government are keeping a close eye on the power supply.

The energy market operator is expecting to have enough power in the system to avoid blackouts, but NSW will suffer another pressure point on Thursday night.

