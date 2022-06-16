The Canberra Times

Paid domestic violence leave moves ahead

By Dominic Giannini
June 16 2022 - 7:00pm
The Albanese government is pressing ahead with its plan for 10 days paid domestic violence leave.

The Albanese government has formally told the industrial umpire it will introduce 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave into the National Employment Standards as soon as possible.

