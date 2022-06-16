The Canberra Times
Opinion

This new parliament could make or break the Greens

By John Warhurst
June 16 2022 - 7:00pm
Among the Greens, only leader Adam Bandt is widely known. That's about to change. Picture: Getty Images

The Greens had an excellent federal election. They achieved a national swing, won House of Representative seats, and boosted their numbers in the Senate to create a virtual Labor-Green majority (an absolute majority if new independent ACT senator David Pocock is included).

