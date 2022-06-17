Existing integrity legislation governing the intelligence community, including parts of it within Attorney-General's, is quite inadequate, not least as represented by the Inspector-General and the Parliamentary Intelligence committee. The latter is a club of people, vetted by the security agencies themselves for being safe and tame, insiders committed to silence rather than making a fuss about abuse of power. It needs someone like an Auditor-General though not to check the accounts. This official should be able, of her own motion, to investigate intelligence advice, operations, and adherence to law, human rights, and the confinement of powers to the purposes for which they were given. The Inspector-General may be an effective complaints agency, but the legislation has not proven adequate to the task of certifying good performance, and integrity. In particular, the intelligence community, including those supposed to be watchdogs, has been silent about war crimes, and official cover-ups, some at the highest level, and morally questionable behaviour such as the bugging of the Timor Leste cabinet rooms.