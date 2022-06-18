Live your life and love your age! Advertising Feature

Cincotta Discount Chemist in Dickson offers a range of health services including vaccinations, blood pressure checks, Medication Management Reviews and assistance for those living with Obstructive Sleep Apnoea. Photo: Supplied

Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson is here to help you live your life and love your age!



They offer a variety of health services from blood pressure checks to flu vaccines to ensure that their patients are provided the best care in Canberra.

"Stop by for one of our comprehensive blood pressure checks where our pharmacists can help you to monitor and manage your blood pressure," owner and pharmacist of Cincotta Dickson, Rhonda Warne said.



"We take the time to talk you through your results and provide advice on simple lifestyle changes that may assist you with improving your overall health and wellbeing."



Cincotta Discount Chemist also offer Medication Management Reviews, which are a great asset to anyone that would like to learn more about their medicines.



It can be particularly helpful to those recently discharged from hospital, or anyone taking five or more medications.



The review is conducted with one of their friendly pharmacists and takes approximately 45 minutes.



During the consultation, the pharmacist will take you through your medications providing you detailed information on:

What each medication is for

How they should be taken

How they should be stored and

How they can affect other medical conditions.

The pharmacy also offers advice and assistance for those living with Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).



"Our partnership with CPAP NSW, Australia's most trusted name in sleep apnoea, enables us to deliver unmatched care to our patients, ensuring they have access to the right equipment to sleep comfortably through the night," Rhonda said.

At Cincotta Chemist Dickson, they offer all your vaccinations in one place. From the flu shot, protecting against the influenza virus, to the whooping cough vaccine, defending you from the contagious respiratory infection that causes severe, uncontrollable coughing that can make it hard to breathe.



Whooping cough can affect anyone, however, those over 65 years of age who have not had a booster within the past 10 years are at a higher risk, along with babies under six months.



Don't forget, the pharmacy also offers the COVID-19 vaccination if you haven't yet received your booster!

"Our pharmacists create strong relationships with their patients because we know that the stronger the pharmacist patient relationship, the better the health outcomes that can be expected," Rhonda said.



