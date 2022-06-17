Canberra is regarded by its occupants as home to Australia's brightest and best educated; most refined and fashion-forward.
But with the Russian government announcing 121 Australians were banned from the Kremlin on Thursday, the nation's capital may also add "most Russophobic" to that list.
An estimated 44 of Canberra's most high-profile residents will now have to cancel their winter holiday plans to Russia, where they hoped to enjoy the beautiful weather and smiling, friendly locals.
One imagines the mood at the ADF, Department of Defence and the ANU was particularly grim on Friday, as people like General Angus Campbell and Professor Brian Schmidt realised they would be stuck drinking watered-down ethanol at home.
Surprisingly, one of the men in Vladimir Putin's burn book - ANU defence studies professor Matthew Sussex - seemed to take the slight as some kind of compliment.
Despite being called "a grotsky little byotch" by the Russian President, Mr Sussex said it was "a badge of honour" to be included.
"[It's even] better than the blue tick on Twitter," he said.
"It's a bit like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow sent the embassy a cable that said, we need 121 names, off you go and find them. I don't think it's all that coherent.
"I've had slightly aggrieved messages from people who think they deserve to be on the list and weren't. And I've said, look, I'm sure your time will come."
The staff at the Australian Institute of Policy Studies have been naughty little Matryoshka dolls, with five members of the small office on the list.
If anything, this masthead is offended none of our reporters or editors have been banned from the arctic nation.
Much like an uneducated rural Russian policeman, I naively put myself forward as tribute.
Otherwise, I might just spend my July break on the Trans-Siberian express, reading War and Peace and writing about it too.
* Note: This list was largely based off LinkedIn searches and may contain inaccuracies. Email corrections to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
